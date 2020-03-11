Politics

WATCH | State capture inquiry hears testimony from Autopax CEO

Editor's note: Feed starts at 10am

11 March 2020 - 09:44 By TimesLIVE

The state capture commission will on Wednesday hear testimony from Autopax CEO Tiro Holele.

Autopax is a division of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). State-owned entities have been the inquiry's focus, with former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana writing to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo asking to make submissions.


In the letter, Montana said his testimony will demonstrate that those making allegations of state capture or corruption are the most corrupt.

The inquiry will also hear submissions from Prasa's general manager for group compliance, Jacob Rakgoathe.

