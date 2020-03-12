DA MP slams Godrich Gardee's parly salary claims, brings receipts!

DA MP Belinda Bozzoli has slammed outgoing EFF MP Godrich Gardee's “disgusting” salary claims, providing “receipts” for how much MPs get paid.

On Wednesday, Gardee went on a rant about the conditions in which MPs live and their remuneration.

Throwing in the towel as an MP, Gardee said MPs were forced to live in “disgusting” conditions and had no benefits or car allowances.

“The hullabaloo about salaries of MPs is misplaced. MPs cannot even afford (to put their) own children in universities and their children cannot be considered for NSFAS, hence Bosasa paid for their children,” he said.