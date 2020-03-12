Politics

'No tin fish sword formed against Busisiwe Mkhwebane shall prosper': EFF to Tito Mboweni

12 March 2020 - 08:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The EFF has rejected the Pretoria high court ruling regarding a donation made to President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign. The party says the ruling has weakened parliament.
Image: EFF via Twitter

EFF leaders have defended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after Tito Mboweni said she should “fall on her sword”.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court issued its judgment on Mkhwebane's findings into a donation to the CR17 campaign by late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

The report related to R500,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted receiving from Watson for his ANC presidential campaign during the party's 2017 elective conference.

The court said Mkhwebane’s findings deliberately misled parliament about the donation and cleared Ramaphosa of lying.

Presidency, speaker welcome CR17 judgment, Busisiwe Mkhwebane not so happy

The presidency on Tuesday welcomed the judgment passed by the high court in Pretoria, which set aside findings and remedial action of the public ...
News
1 day ago

Mboweni took to social media to call for Mkhwebane’s removal.

He suggested her career as the public protector was “game over”.

Julius Malema told Mboweni the removal of Mkhwebane “will not happen without a fight”.

Chiming in, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said Mkhwebane's removal from office “will not happen”.

Poking fun at the “face-of-pilchards” minister, the EFF's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, said Mboweni's “tin fish threats” won't work.

On Wednesday, the party said the high court ruling was “ridiculous” and a direct violation of the foundation of SA's constitutional order.

