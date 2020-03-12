'No tin fish sword formed against Busisiwe Mkhwebane shall prosper': EFF to Tito Mboweni

EFF leaders have defended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after Tito Mboweni said she should “fall on her sword”.

On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court issued its judgment on Mkhwebane's findings into a donation to the CR17 campaign by late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

The report related to R500,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted receiving from Watson for his ANC presidential campaign during the party's 2017 elective conference.

The court said Mkhwebane’s findings deliberately misled parliament about the donation and cleared Ramaphosa of lying.