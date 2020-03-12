'No tin fish sword formed against Busisiwe Mkhwebane shall prosper': EFF to Tito Mboweni
EFF leaders have defended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane after Tito Mboweni said she should “fall on her sword”.
On Tuesday, the Pretoria high court issued its judgment on Mkhwebane's findings into a donation to the CR17 campaign by late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.
The report related to R500,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted receiving from Watson for his ANC presidential campaign during the party's 2017 elective conference.
The court said Mkhwebane’s findings deliberately misled parliament about the donation and cleared Ramaphosa of lying.
Mboweni took to social media to call for Mkhwebane’s removal.
He suggested her career as the public protector was “game over”.
In a democracy like ours, the PP should fall on her sword. Game over!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) March 10, 2020
Julius Malema told Mboweni the removal of Mkhwebane “will not happen without a fight”.
Chiming in, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said Mkhwebane's removal from office “will not happen”.
Well that, unfortunately, will not happen! The @PublicProtector is not going anywhere and will not fall on any sword for exposing callous and greedy capitalists who bought a president to manage their common affairs. https://t.co/4XKujX5IxP— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 10, 2020
Poking fun at the “face-of-pilchards” minister, the EFF's former spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, said Mboweni's “tin fish threats” won't work.
No tin fish sword formed against the PP Busisiwe Mkhwebane shall ever prosper! Tin fish threats won’t work chief... https://t.co/sSnc5vDIiL— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 10, 2020
On Wednesday, the party said the high court ruling was “ridiculous” and a direct violation of the foundation of SA's constitutional order.