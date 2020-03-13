Calls for embattled eThekwini city manager to go

ANC branches aligned to axed mayor Zandile Gumede are urging the speaker of eThekwini municipality to convene a special council sitting to fire embattled city manager Sipho Nzuza.

This comes after Nzuza appeared at the Durban commercial crimes court on corruption charges linked to the same tender scheme that the former mayor is implicated in.

Nzuza is among officials who allegedly colluded with politicians and service providers to unlawfully issue waste collection tenders worth more than R200m. He is out on R50,000 bail.