Corruption-accused eThekwini boss given a week to say why he should keep his job

Corruption-accused eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza has gone on two weeks' leave - but will be asked why he should not be suspended, according to insiders.

This follows a closed special council sitting on Friday where Nzuza's future at eThekwini was discussed. And this after the city manager appeared in the Durban commercial crimes court on Tuesday.

He faces corruption charges linked to alleged collusion between senior eThekwini officials and service providers in a controversial Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender debacle worth R430m.

Nzuza, who handed himself in on Tuesday morning, is the 17th accused in the ongoing corruption case related to the awarding of work to contractors for a 2016 DSW tender. Among his co-accused is former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Nzuza was granted bail of R50,000.