WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe continues state capture inquiry testimony

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe is expected to conclude making his submissions at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.

Molefe earlier made scathing corruption allegations against politically connected businessman Roy Moodley, saying he attempted to “capture” him on numerous occasions.

He said it all started in 2015 when Molefe met Moodley for the first time — a meeting on foreign soil. This was in Berlin, Germany, at a rail exhibition attended by global industry players.

Molefe said he was invited to the event by Prasa CEO Lucky Montana. Moodley stayed at the same hotel as Molefe, on the same floor.

“Clearly somebody had told Mr Moodley which entrance I was going to be using because clearly he was waiting for me.