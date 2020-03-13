WATCH LIVE | Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe continues state capture inquiry testimony
Note: The live feed is scheduled to start at 10:00
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chairperson Popo Molefe is expected to conclude making his submissions at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
Molefe earlier made scathing corruption allegations against politically connected businessman Roy Moodley, saying he attempted to “capture” him on numerous occasions.
He said it all started in 2015 when Molefe met Moodley for the first time — a meeting on foreign soil. This was in Berlin, Germany, at a rail exhibition attended by global industry players.
Molefe said he was invited to the event by Prasa CEO Lucky Montana. Moodley stayed at the same hotel as Molefe, on the same floor.
“Clearly somebody had told Mr Moodley which entrance I was going to be using because clearly he was waiting for me.
“They [Moodley and the two men] presented themselves as if they were hosting me.”
They then invited Molefe to their stand but he claimed to have refused.
Molefe added that it was at this event that he learnt that Moodley was very close to Prasa management.
