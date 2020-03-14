Acting city manager appointed while corruption-accused eThekwini boss on special leave

“Following the appearance of the city manager at the commercial crimes court in Durban this week, eThekwini Municipality convened a special council meeting to deliberate on the court case.

“The council also discussed his request for the two weeks' special leave to which it acceded,” city spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

Mayisela reassured residents of eThekwini that service delivery will not be adversely affected.

“During the course of the special leave, the council is requesting to be given space while internal legal processes are unfolding,” he said.