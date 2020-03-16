Politics

All ANC conferences postponed for three months

16 March 2020 - 19:49 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
All ANC conferences at regional and provincial levels will be postponed for the next three months, Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.
All ANC conferences at regional and provincial levels will be postponed for the next three months, Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that all ANC conferences at regional and provincial levels will be postponed for the next three months.

This includes the ANC's much-anticipated mid-term policy review conference, the national general council (NGC), which will not sit as scheduled "until further notice". 

This follows a meeting of the ANC national working committee (NWC) on Monday at Irene, south of Pretoria, where the party briefed government deployees on the pandemic.

Ramaphosa announced that conferences - and branch general meetings in preparation for those conferences - will not be held until the decision is reviewed in three months' time.

An ANC branch is made up of no less than 100 people. Any meeting would, therefore, be in contravention with the government's decision to ban gatherings of over 100 people.

From national disaster to banning gatherings: six takes from Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 address

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa detailed measured aimed at halting the Covid-19 outbreak in SA
News
12 hours ago

Several ANC provincial structures were due to hold their conferences in the next two months, including Mpumalanga and the North West, as well as no fewer than nine regions in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa said the decision did not mean that the ANC structure would die, as branches were encouraged to work with the government in spreading awareness about the virus in their respective communities. 

Speaking about the steps to fight the pandemic, he said: "It has an impact on the ANC because we were planning to have our BGMs [branch general meetings] and in most cases there are more than 100 people that attend.

"The NWC has agreed that all those should be suspended: BGMs, regional and provincial conferences are going to be suspended. All conferences, including the NGC, are also postponed until further notice - and the conference of the youth league," he said.

"At the same time, we are saying branch executive committees [BECs] must continue with their work. ANC must not sleep, ANC does not die. BECs must invigorate their work.

"We are now called upon to lead society in a variety of ways … [and] mobilise the public on the impact of coronavirus and change of behaviour."

READ MORE:

Government unpacks drastic, widespread measures to deal with Covid-19

As part of the state of national disaster, the government has announced a number of drastic and urgent measures to deal with Covid-19.
Politics
6 hours ago

Pemmy Majodina wants fewer visitors as parliament tightens anti-virus measures

Some MPs want to limit the number of visitors to parliament's precinct as one of the measures to fight the spread of coronavirus
Politics
4 days ago

SA can’t fight Covid-19, so the ANC will have blood on its hands

With every report of a new person infected with Covid-19 in SA a bell tolls for the 108-year-old African National Congress.
Ideas
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. All ANC conferences postponed for three months Politics
  2. WATCH | Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19 Politics
  3. Elections to be halted, but parliament to meet over crucial finance bill ... Politics
  4. Government unpacks drastic, widespread measures to deal with Covid-19 Politics
  5. State of emergency would be 'last resort' against Covid-19: Lamola Politics

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
X