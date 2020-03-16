All ANC conferences postponed for three months

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that all ANC conferences at regional and provincial levels will be postponed for the next three months.

This includes the ANC's much-anticipated mid-term policy review conference, the national general council (NGC), which will not sit as scheduled "until further notice".

This follows a meeting of the ANC national working committee (NWC) on Monday at Irene, south of Pretoria, where the party briefed government deployees on the pandemic.

Ramaphosa announced that conferences - and branch general meetings in preparation for those conferences - will not be held until the decision is reviewed in three months' time.

An ANC branch is made up of no less than 100 people. Any meeting would, therefore, be in contravention with the government's decision to ban gatherings of over 100 people.