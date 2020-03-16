DA leader suspends campaign, party's policy conference postponed

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has suspended his campaign to become the party's permanent leader hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared coronavirus a national disaster and announced a string of measures to curtail its spread.

"I have noted Sunday night’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"This is going to be an immense challenge for South Africa, and it is important that we stand together and do everything in our power to protect ourselves and those around us in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus," Steenhuisen said in a statement on Monday.