Elections to be halted, but parliament to meet over crucial finance bill despite coronavirus restrictions

More than 200 parliamentarians will be forced to gather in the National Assembly chamber to consider and pass the Division of Revenue Bill on Wednesday.

This is despite the nationwide ban on gatherings of more than 100 as one of the measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The bill is important because it lays down how total government revenue should be divided and allocated between the spheres of government and within government.

The Electoral Commission, on the other hand, said it would urgently approach the Electoral Court to postpone all scheduled by-elections as part of its response to the pandemic.

The commission took its decision after the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday, and the subsequent introduction of a range of measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures announced include urging people to limit physical contact and prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people.

“The election process involves relative close physical contact between election officials and voters, including the exchange of ballot papers and inking of thumbs.

“At the end of the voting process, ballot papers must be counted. When an infected voter has handled a ballot, indications are that active viruses will last for at least 10 hours. This will be yet another opportunity for cross-infection of officials conducting the counting process,” the commission said in a statement issued on Monday.