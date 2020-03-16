Government unpacks drastic, widespread measures to deal with Covid-19

As part of the state of national disaster, the government has announced a number of drastic and urgent measures to deal with Covid-19.

At least 15 government ministers addressed journalists on Monday, one day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a state of national disaster.

The ministers explained in more detail how these urgent measures will affect South Africans.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize, who led the briefing, said SA was determined to contain the virus and arrest the outbreak.

“These measures are to reduce the spread of the virus and flatten the curve,” he said.

School closures:

Education minister Angie Motskhega said school closures as a result of the coronavirus would affect 10 school days and be effected on Wednesday as part of the government’s plan to deal with Covid-19.

Motshekga said they appealed to cabinet to give them until Wednesday to avoid an abrupt end to the schooling term.

The new school calendar will see a reduction in the mid-year holiday by a week, and three days in the September school holiday.

“We urge schools to give learners work they can do at home with the supervision of parents. Schools are encouraged to give learners workbooks and worksheets to be used to keep learners active on curriculum-based initiatives,” Motshekga said.

She said because schools were meant to close anyway, government was not concerned about nutrition programmes and feeding schemes affecting pupils.

She said parents must take charge of their children.