Show compassion, not bigotry, says Ramaphosa, as opposition parties support call to action

“It is in times of adversity that our strength is revealed,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, a day after announcing a national state of disaster to counter the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

He appealed for a collective effort from South Africans, asking citizens to adopt heightened hygiene measures and, as the Easter and May Day long weekends approach, cancel non-essential travel.

“We must also not give in to the expressions of bigotry that we have seen in other countries directed at nationals of countries from where the outbreak began or the current epicentre in Europe,” said the president in his weekly newsletter.

“This is clearly a virus that affects people of all nationalities. Let us lower the wing of compassion to those who are infected and to those who have returned home from high-risk countries. Let us assist those in need and those more vulnerable, instead of shunning them.”

Cabinet is finalising a comprehensive package of interventions to mitigate the expected impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the president said, adding that government was consulting with business and labour.