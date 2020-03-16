State of emergency would be 'last resort' against Covid-19: Lamola

“We cannot rule out the possibility of a state of emergency in the future. At some point even a lockdown may become necessary. We are not there yet.”

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, which have never been tested before on a national scale, were the strictest means to limit people's rights at this stage.

He said the government would invoke the powers of the State of Emergency Act when it became necessary — though it would be an extreme measure which was not currently necessary.

“At this stage we are dealing with state of national disaster,” he said.

Lamola explained that the Disaster Management Act enabled the government to suspend or limit some of the rights of citizens enshrined in the constitution.

The president announced on Sunday night that gatherings of more than 100 people were “strictly prohibited”. Schools will be closing from Wednesday and institutions of higher learning have been encouraged to stop contact (face-to-face) lectures. Visitors to patients in hospitals will be limited, as well as at correctional services. Employers are encouraged to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

The justice minister said he believed that the invocation of the state of national disaster gives sufficient limitation of rights to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Using powers of a state of emergency would be “an element of last resort, if there is a need,” said Lamola.