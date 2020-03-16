WATCH | Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
16 March 2020 - 16:13
On Monday, cabinet ministers held a briefing to provide more insight about Covid-19 reaching SA.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared a state of disaster the day before and said the number of infections was expected to rise, so rules and regulations would be put into place.
As part of the state of national disaster, the government has announced a number of drastic and urgent measures to deal with Covid-19.
The ministers explained in more detail how these urgent measures will affect South Africans.