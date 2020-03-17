Five ways Fikile Mbalula plans to keep public transport clean amid Covid-19

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says random screening measures will be applied at taxi ranks and train stations, with taxis expected to be sanitised.

Mbalula made the announcement on Monday at a department briefing, where he tabled plans to halt the Covid-19 spread.

The briefing comes after One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane asked Mbalula how his department would ensure commuters' safety during the pandemic.

“As you are aware, Bree taxi rank in Johannesburg, for example, will have hundreds of people in the peak traffic periods. The same is true of the train stations and the trains,” said Maimane.