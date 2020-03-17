Parliament to shut down 'until further notice' because of Covid-19

Apart from more than 400 MPs and other politicians operating from the precinct, parliament has more than 1,000 people in its employ.

Parliament said activities would be suspended from Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

The National Assembly planned to meet on Wednesday to pass crucial pieces of legislation that can't be delayed any further, such as the Division of Revenue Bill and the Judicial Matters Amendment Bill, and to endorse the salaries payable to magistrates and judges of the superior courts.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the decision was taken on Tuesday after an urgent meeting between presiding officers, party chief whips and other political party representatives.

The move follows cabinet's decision to ban events and gatherings of more than 100 people as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"The presiding officers wish to encourage all members, staff and visitors to take the necessary personal precautions," said Mothapo.

Scores of parliamentary staff and MPs were on Tuesday seen subjecting themselves to medical screening within the parliamentary compound.