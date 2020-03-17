Prasa favoured Siyangena with contracts worth billions, commission hears

Siyangena Technologies was favoured by Prasa under chief executive Lucky Montana with contracts amounting to more than R4bn, the state capture commission heard on Wednesday.

It started in 2009 in preparation for the Confederations Cup, ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Prasa had embarked on an ambitious project to modernise its rail stations, testified Prasa head of legal risk and compliance Martha Ngoye.

In the pilot project which involved Nasrec and Doornfontein, Rainbow Construction was awarded the tender and roped in Siyangena Technologies as a subcontractor.

Upon completion, the programme was extended - which would see the addition of seven rail stations.