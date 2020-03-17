Covid-19: Travel ban to high risk countries imminent as SA revokes visas

The South African government says it is revoking 8,000 visas issued to Chinese nationals as part of a travel ban aimed at countries with a high risk of coronavirus.

It will further revoke 425 visas granted to people from Iran.

This was being done as in line with efforts to reduce the risk of virus coming in via high risk countries.

They included France, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, UK and China.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon about the travel ban, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the government would be introducing visas for all the other high risk countries, such as the UK, which did not currently require them.

Motsoaledi said citizens coming from countries considered to be of mid-level risk, such as Portugal, Singapore and Hong Kong, would be asked to include medical clearance for Covid-19 in order to be granted a visa.