WATCH LIVE | Prasa legal head continues state capture testimony

Prasa legal head continues state capture testimony
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) group executive of legal and risk compliance, Martha Ngoye, will on Tuesday continue her testimony at the state capture inquiry.
The inquiry was told last week by former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe that former Prasa boss Lucky Montana allegedly concocted a fake job offer and used it to hoodwink his employer into increasing his salary.
Molefe likened Montana's "dishonesty" to that of Daniel Mthimkhulu, former head of engineering at the same state-owned company, who faked three qualifications and received several salary increases approved by Montana.
The supreme court of appeals (SCA) would later find that Mthimkhulu did not have a single qualification, despite claims that he had a technical diploma, a bachelor's degree in engineering and a PhD.
"The SCA held that Mr Mthimkhulu had no expertise on the subject [engineering] he was given responsibility for. It also noted he had been elevated and promoted to that position of Prasa chief engineer by Mr Montana, further noting that his rise was very fast," said Molefe.
"Together with his rise was the rise of his salary. The SCA arrived at that conclusion because Mr Mthimkhulu had lied about his qualification. He claimed to have a bachelor's degree in engineering."