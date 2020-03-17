WATCH LIVE | Prasa legal head continues state capture testimony

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) group executive of legal and risk compliance, Martha Ngoye, will on Tuesday continue her testimony at the state capture inquiry.

The inquiry was told last week by former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe that former Prasa boss Lucky Montana allegedly concocted a fake job offer and used it to hoodwink his employer into increasing his salary.

Molefe likened Montana's "dishonesty" to that of Daniel Mthimkhulu, former head of engineering at the same state-owned company, who faked three qualifications and received several salary increases approved by Montana.