Strict new regulations to contain virus will see bars in SA close at 6pm

The government has solidified plans to punish those who refuse medical examinations, isolation and quarantine in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

In regulations gazetted by the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the government outlines actions that will be taken against those who refuse medical treatment.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national disaster on Sunday evening - a move that allows for the use of the Disaster Management Act as a tool to try to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The regulations also spell out the responsibilities of cabinet, the allocation of resources and the conditions under which the sale of liquor may take place.

"No person who has been clinically, or by a laboratory, confirmed as having Covid-19, or who is suspected of having contracted Covid-19, or who has been in contact with a person who is a carrier of Covid–19, may refuse consent to an enforcement officer," state the regulations.