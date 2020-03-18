Politics

WATCH LIVE | Fikile Mbalula gives update on changes to sea port access

18 March 2020 - 15:05 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Wednesday give an update on the changes to sea port access amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

A number of the country's ports of entry are being closed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The largest natural deepwater port in SA, Saldanha, was among those being closed.

Saldanha Terminal is Africa's largest iron ore exporter. Transnet says it also handles commodities such as lead, steel and granite, trading with Europe and China, as well as West and East Africa.

Mossel Bay is the second sea point to be closed.

Other ports of entry affected are: 

  • Alexander Bay;
  • Sendelingsdrift;
  • Onseepkans;
  • McCarthy's Rest;
  • Middelpunt;
  • Rietfontein;
  • Gemsbok;
  • Twee Rivieren;
  • Bray;
  • Makopong;
  • Mokghibistadt;
  • Swartkopfontein;
  • Derdepoort;
  • Stockpoort;
  • Platjan;
  • Pondrift;
  • Zanzibar;
  • Pafuri;
  • Giriyondo;
  • Emahlatini;
  • Bothashoop;
  • Waverley;
  • Nerston;
  • Josefsdal;
  • Kosi Bay;
  • Onverwacht;
  • Sani Pass;
  • Boesmansnek;
  • Tellebridge;
  • Ongeluksnek;
  • Ramatsiliso;
  • Mononstha Pass;
  • Peka Bridge;
  • Makhaleng and
  • Sephaphusgate.

