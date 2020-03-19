ANC disbands 'weak' KZN regional committee

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has disbanded its Josiah Gumede regional executive committee (REC) after weeks of unrest in Ladysmith, a town located in the region.

However, provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said there was no link between the decision by the provincial executive committee (PEC) to dissolve the region and the protest in Ladysmith.

“There is a rapid decline in the state of municipalities. Service delivery is becoming a challenge because the central authority that must lead every deployee is weak and becoming weaker. The PEC felt that to keep that REC is against the interests of the ANC,” said Ntuli.

The region houses the uThukela district municipality, one of 11 districts in KwaZulu-Natal. The district is made up of the Okhahlamba, Alfred Duma and Inkosi Langalibalele local municipalities.