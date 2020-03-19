SA's confirmed cases of coronavirus rise to 150

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has reached 150. This as the health department stated on Wednesday that the number of local transmissions was growing.

“The level of infections has now risen to 150 and that for us is concerning because that already tells us if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

He said the rise reinforces government’s call for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Ramaphosa’s announcement indicates that the number of confirmed cases increased by 34 in a day.