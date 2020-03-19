Covid-19: Government cracks whip on price hikes and stockpiling

If companies hike the price of basic food items, medical and hygiene supplies or stockpile goods, they could be liable to a fine of up to R1m or 10% of their annual turnover — or jail time of up to 12 months.

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has announced that the government is cracking the whip over price manipulation, a dramatic rise in the cost of basic goods and anticompetitive behaviour amid the declaration of a national disaster in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Patel said the new regulations were to ensure there were no unjustified price hikes or stockpiling of goods.

“We are doing this to protect consumers and to ensure fairness and promote social solidarity in this period,” he said.