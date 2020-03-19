Covid-19: 'It is not a negotiation - it's the law' - Bheki Cele's stern warning on ignoring new regulations

Police minister Bheki Cele has warned there will be no negotiating with those holding gatherings of more than 100 people, or shebeens and pubs selling alcohol beyond 6pm to more than the regulated 50 people.

Cele said officers would enforce the law under the state of national disaster.

The government has banned all public gatherings, even funerals, of more than 100 people to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The new regulations under the state of disaster came into effect on Wednesday,

“It is not a negotiation — it is the law,” said Cele, adding that community members should not waste police resources by seeking permission to have gatherings of over 100 people.