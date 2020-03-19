Politics

IN QUOTES | Politicians working together to fight coronavirus

19 March 2020 - 11:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa and opposition party leaders are working together to try to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday met with politicians to discuss ways to raise awareness in communities about the coronavirus outbreak.

The leaders pledged their support for the government's efforts to contain the virus and emphasised the importance of informing South Africans about new developments regarding the virus.

Here's what the leaders of the country's main parties had to say about their stance on Covid-19 and working together:

Cyril Ramaphosa - ANC

“Covid-19 is a real threat to the livelihoods of our people. We all agree that our country is in an extreme position that requires extraordinary measures, but that also requires that we should find a way of working together, in solidarity as well as partnership. All parties represented in parliament have found it good to stand together across party political divides to fight this disease together.”

John Steenhuisen - DA

“I'd like to make an appeal to South Africans, the private sector and big businesses to get involved in these efforts as this requires the best efforts from all South Africans to come together and fight this virus and [its] effects on our economy.”

Julius Malema - EFF

“We fully support the initiative of government and call on business people who deal with gloves and masks not to try to make profit out of this outbreak. We also call on private hospitals that the only way to avoid their nationalisation is by fully cooperating with the minister of health. It is not time to make profit. We have expressed our commitment to the president to make sure that no one steals out of this disaster.”

Pieter Groenewald - FF Plus

“In SA we are more vulnerable because of our high numbers of HIV and TB. I want to appeal to the people of SA to play a role to prevent a state of emergency by following the guidelines. I also ask the president to have communication with the people so that they have the real facts as far as this is concerned.”

Kenneth Meshoe - ACDP

“I'd like to make an appeal to churches to cooperate with government. What the president said on Sunday makes sense, so I want to appeal to churches to pray for a solution. When churches pray, then God is able to intervene. Let's use the time we have to pray for SA and to pray for a solution.”

