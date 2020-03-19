Politics

WATCH | Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit during Covid-19 crisis

19 March 2020 - 10:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema offered his backing to the government's strategy and initiatives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: EFF via Twitter.

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on business leaders not to monetise the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leaders of political parties represented in parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday, Malema said business leaders should put human lives first instead of trying to make money.

“We don’t want to see anyone taking advantage during this disaster, trying to steal from the poorest of the poor,” said Malema.

The EFF leader said the president should act decisively against anyone who tried to take advantage of the crisis and steal from the poor, “as they did with [former] president Mandela's funeral and Winnie Mandela's funeral”.

He also called on South Africans to adhere to the government's recommendations.

“As the EFF, we fully support the initiative of government and we call upon all South Africans to listen to the leadership of our government and do exactly as they are told,” Malema said.

“We call upon all businesses who are dealing with gloves, sanitisers, masks not to try to maximise profit out of this crisis.

“We also call upon the private hospitals, that the only way to avoid nationalisation of those private hospitals is by fully co-operating with the minister of health when he needs beds for our sick people. It's not a time to make a profit.”

Malema asked people to practice social distancing in light of the ban on large gatherings and events, saying people should also avoid funerals.

“If you are not a close relative or friend, avoid going to funerals. We call on church leaders not to allow more than 100 people in churches.

“We are calling on our church leaders to work together to reduce the spread of this virus. Unity of purpose is necessary.”

Malema's speech saw him topping the trending list on Twitter as many, including Sizwe Dhlomo, gave him thumbs up.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about Malema's speech.

