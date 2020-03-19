WATCH | Malema tells business leaders to put human lives ahead of profit during Covid-19 crisis

“As the EFF, we fully support the initiative of government and we call upon all South Africans to listen to the leadership of our government and do exactly as they are told,” Malema said.

“We call upon all businesses who are dealing with gloves, sanitisers, masks not to try to maximise profit out of this crisis.

“We also call upon the private hospitals, that the only way to avoid nationalisation of those private hospitals is by fully co-operating with the minister of health when he needs beds for our sick people. It's not a time to make a profit.”

Malema asked people to practice social distancing in light of the ban on large gatherings and events, saying people should also avoid funerals.

“If you are not a close relative or friend, avoid going to funerals. We call on church leaders not to allow more than 100 people in churches.

“We are calling on our church leaders to work together to reduce the spread of this virus. Unity of purpose is necessary.”