Let the legacy of Covid-19 be that it brought us closer together as a nation: Ramaphosa

As SA celebrated Human Rights Day on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the nation to play its part in halting the spread of the coronavirus and ensuring that the country's economy recovers from the effects of the global pandemic.

“We observe Human Rights Day at an extraordinary time for our country and the world, as we battle to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

“The threat posed by this formidable adversary has compelled us to take unprecedented steps to protect the most fundamental human right of all, and that is the right to life,” Ramaphosa said in his Human Rights Day message.

He called on South Africans to use the day for reflection and to unite behind the national effort to minimise the rapid spread of and, ultimately, combat the coronavirus pandemic.