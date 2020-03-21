Let’s work together to turn the tide against the coronavirus, parliament urges

Parliament has urged South Africans to respect human rights in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal came as the nation celebrated Human Rights Day on Saturday.

“As we find ourselves battling with this pandemic, as South Africans, we must always remember who we are and where we come from as a society.

“We are a country that respects human life and bestows the right to a dignified existence to all. During this time, we must continue to treat each other with the same respect and dignified manner we have become known for as a country and society,” parliament said in a statement.