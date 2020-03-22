Politics

Covid-19: Are we doing enough? SA will hear from President Ramaphosa on Sunday

22 March 2020 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

Business leaders and the team heading up SA's plan to combat the spread of coronavirus is on Sunday briefing President Cyril Ramaphosa, ahead of his scheduled address to the nation.

Ramaphosa on Sunday morning hosted a consultation with business leaders at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, his office said.

These leaders will have an opportunity to outline the impact of the disaster on businesses and the economy at large, and engage recommendations to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the economy at large.

This follows his meetings with constituencies including communities of faith and the nation’s political leadership in the week since his declaration on March 15 of the national state of disaster.

Companies have been hit by a wave of panic buying, expenditure on preventive measures such as sanitisers for staff and customers, shortened hours for liquor sales and employees as well as the public self-isolating.

Later on Sunday, the president will receive a delegation of leaders of political parties before chairing a meeting of the National Command Council, which will receive an update on the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak; as well as progress and challenges related to implementation of the recently promulgated regulations on the state of disaster and other measures to protect the country, as well as the economic impact.

The presidency said the council will consider whether the measures that are now in place to contain the spread of the virus are sufficient and what further measures are required.

After these discussions, the presidency said, Ramaphosa will address the nation in a message that will be broadcast on radio and television, and live-streamed online.

MORE

'Red tape' holds up antiviral pill that could help fight Covid-19

An antiviral pill, which has been found to shorten Covid-19 infections by up to a week, is being sold to governments around the world by two ...
News
13 hours ago

Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike

The army could be deployed to patrol SA's streets to delay the need for a countrywide lockdown if there is a huge spike in Covid-19 infections, as ...
News
13 hours ago

SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient

SA now has 240 cases of Covid-19, with the Eastern Cape recording its first case, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19: Are we doing enough? SA will hear from President Ramaphosa on Sunday Politics
  2. DA calls for liquidation of SAA so that 'billions in bailouts' can be used to ... Politics
  3. Let the legacy of Covid-19 be that it brought us closer together as a nation: ... Politics
  4. Let’s work together to turn the tide against the coronavirus, parliament urges Politics
  5. Never waste a serious crisis: time to rethink how we vote Ideas

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X