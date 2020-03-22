Covid-19: Ramaphosa cancels planned address to nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his scheduled address to the nation on Sunday night because the national command council on Covid-19 meeting he is chairing is dealing with “weighty issues” and likely to go on until late.

This is according to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who was addressing the media at the Union Buildings on Sunday night.

Mthembu said Ramaphosa will now address the nation only on Monday “because we do not want to take short cuts”.

Said Mthembu: “It will not be helpful for the president to speak to the people of South Africa when the structure that advises him, which is the national command council, has not concluded its business and looked at all the issues that affect South Africans.

“Let us assume that the meeting concludes at midnight, then it will be unfair for the president to address people who are sleeping.”