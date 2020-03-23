Maile defends appointment of former ANC mayor to head Tshwane

“It might be that you know Mr Nawa because he used to be a mayor, but it doesn't disqualify him from working for government and executing any assignment. By the way, he is a chief director of the basics programme in government, and back to basics is about helping municipalities.

“He is the right person because that's what he does at work, he gets paid for that. We are not interested in his political views. In government he is not a politician, he is an administrator, an astute one for that matter. He holds a master's degree and he is a PhD candidate, so he is not mediocrity. We didn't just pick someone from the street because we like them, because they are ANC. We don't work like that,” said Maile.

Maile was responding to a question about whether the appointment affirmed the DA's views that the ANC was manoeuvring to take over via the back door.

Maile is in a battle with the DA over his government's move to place the municipality under administration. The opposition party has taken the matter to the North Gauteng High Court in a bid to interdict the decision. The matter will be heard on Tuesday.

Asked if his government was jumping the gun by installing an administrator just a day before the matter will be heard in court, Maile said he was after the law.

“When you dissolve council, you can't not have an administrator because the law also directs the [provincial cabinet] to appoint an administrator. So we have no choice. We would be in contravention of the law if we did not appoint an administrator,” said Maile.

He said his move was also informed by the provincial government's confidence in their case, based on the DA's application.

“They are chance takers. They are bruised as well. This has been a very difficult battle for them. I feel for them,” said Maile.

He said he could not waste time waiting for the court action “because the people of Tshwane are not interested in politics and have been suffering”.