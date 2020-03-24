Government allocates R1.2bn to ensure food production during and after Covid-19 outbreak

Minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza on Tuesday announced a R1.2bn financial package to mitigate the threat Covid-19 poses to food production.

“The department has set aside a package of R1.2bn to address the effects of coronavirus and ensure sustainable food production after the pandemic. The department will soon make the details of this package, with the application channels, available. The department has also availed R100m to the Land Bank to help farmers in distress,” Didiza said.

The minister said exports and imports of critical agricultural commodities would continue unhindered, even during the 21-day lockdown which starts at midnight on Thursday and continues until April 16.

“This is not limited to retailers but applies to the entire food value chain: farm-related operations, agro-processing and food manufacturing, logistics and related services, wholesale and retail services, and all support functions that ensure efficient delivery of the agro-food system.”

Auctions of livestock will also continue, but will take place under strict conditions, including the prohibition of more than 100 people allowed to attend..