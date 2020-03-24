Government 'to buy all JoJo tanks in SA' to fight Covid-19: Lindiwe Sisulu

Things are set to change in the water tank business if the government goes ahead with its plan to buy up all available “JoJo” [water] tanks to help fight the coronavirus.

This was announced by water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu during a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

“Basically we are aiming to buy out all tanks there are in the country, so we would like to send out a message to anybody who is producing or selling them: please stop selling to private individuals. We would like to take all of them because we need them more than any other individual,” said Sisulu.

She said the government had learnt from the drought that hit a number of provinces late last year.

The announcement is part of the government’s plans to bring water to drought-stricken parts of the country and parts that don’t have clean water.