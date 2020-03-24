WATCH | Ministers clarify #SALockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554

An inter-ministerial press briefing was held in Pretoria on Tuesday to address key points around the #SAlockdown.

Ministers from the economic cluster addressed key points around the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Food security, safety measures and support within the workforce were discussed.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa had 554 positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, up by 152 cases from Monday. Gauteng continues to be the worst-affected province with 302 cases.

Minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development Thoko Didiza announced a R1.2bn financial package to help alleviate the threat to food production.

As the pandemic grows in SA, some retailers have increased prices of hygiene products and necessities. However, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel warned that firms and individuals who exploited the situation could be fined R1m, or 10% of their turnover, or go to jail for a year.