Civil servants working through the lockdown will be kept safe: Mchunu

The government has committed to implementing measures to ensure that civil servants providing essential services during the impending lockdown are kept from harm.

This is according to public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu, who was addressing the media on measures his department was taking to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 on thousands of civil servants who remain on the front line at their desks during the lockdown.

Mchunu said the government was fully aware of the anxiety that was setting in among public servants such as nurses, doctors, police, soldiers and others who would be involved in fighting the deadly respiratory disease, while their other colleagues remained safe at home.

“I am well aware and conscious of the fact that public servants are very anxious about this difficult situation facing us. We are in different terrain. We are in a state of war to contain the spread of the pandemic — and if it is not contained, it will also devastate the public service,” he said.