Covid-19: Don't flee back home, Makhura begs Gauteng residents

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has begged residents of the province not to flee to their rural homes because of the national lockdown meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

After the announcement of a national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, some Gauteng residents have reacted by fleeing to their home provinces.

According to Makhura, 44% of the province's population was not born there, and a large number of them leave for their homes during holidays.

Many of them have been seen driving to Limpopo, even though that province’s health MEC, Phophi Ramathuba, has made a plea for people who are originally from there not to return during or just before the lockdown.

Addressing a post provincial cabinet media briefing, Makhura said those residents who left Gauteng ran the risk of spreading the virus.

Of the more than 700 cases of Covid-19 in SA, the majority were diagnosed in Gauteng is the province with the highest number of cases.