'It will be a good time to reflect', says Motsoaledi as marriage certificates won't be issued during lockdown

If you were planning to get married over the next three weeks, put those plans on hold - at least until the nationwide lockdown is over.

This is because the government will not be issuing any marriage certificates during this period.

The department of home affairs will be operating on skeleton staff, who will only be issuing three documents: temporary IDs, replacement birth certificates and death certificates.

These are being issued "because these are safe to reproduce, because information already exists in the system," according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

But there will be no applications for new ID documents - and neither will passports be issued because there is no movement of people allowed, added the minister.