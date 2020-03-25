No 'skop, skiet en donder' from SANDF during lockdown - unless they have to

There will be no "skop, skiet en donder" of civilians by members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) during the national lockdown - unless it's necessary to do so.

That's the word from defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was outlining the role of members of the SANDF during the national lockdown due to start at midnight on Thursday.

Mapisa-Nqakula was moving to assure the public that they would not be abused by soldiers, who are due to be deployed to work with members of the SA Police Service to enforce compliance with the national lockdown.

"It will only be skop, skiet en donder when circumstances determine that. For now we're a constitutional democracy. We do understand that our obligations are in terms of the constitution. Our soldiers understand the circumstances under which they are being deployed," said Mapisa-Nqakula at a press conference on Wednesday night.

She said deploying the army had nothing to do with the demonstration of military might on the part of the government.