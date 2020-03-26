President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for national day of prayer on Thursday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the country to observe a national day of prayer on Thursday, as citizens prepare to go into lockdown at midnight.

“I call on all our people, whether they are religious or not, wherever they are, on Thursday March 26 to observe a moment of silence in a show of social solidarity,” Ramaphosa said on Twitter.

He encouraged people to spend two minutes in prayer, reflection or silent meditation between 6pm and 6.30pm.

“I call on our people to offer a prayer and a thought for the protection and healing of our land and its people from this disease.

“These are challenging times. We are traversing a path we have never travelled before. There are many among us who are fearful, uncertain and vulnerable.”