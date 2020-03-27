Politics

WATCH | Curfew clampdown: Police & military take to Joburg's streets

27 March 2020 - 08:47 By EMILE BOSCH

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police took to the streets of Johannesburg in the early hours of March 27 2020 to enforce the curfew set for the country's lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day national lockdown from midnight, March 26 2020 until April 16 2020.

Police officers and metro cops began patrolling the streets of Joburg in the early hours of Friday and had already made arrests after some people chose to ignore the lockdown rules.

Among the rules were calls for people to be confined in their homes, for pubs to be closed and for no person in public to be found in possession of alcohol.

Members of the SANDF were also out ensuring that law and order was maintained.

