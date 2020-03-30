EFF calls for more protective equipment for health-care workers in public sector

It said that public health-care workers deserved the same protection as their counterparts in the private sector.

“They are forced to reuse the same N95 face masks over and over again. We have also received complaints that some clinics, especially in rural areas, lack basic infrastructure such as running water and proper sanitation,” said the EFF.

The EFF's call comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed that the shortage of personal protective equipment, such as masks and surgical gear, was putting more lives at risk from Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

According to the WHO, industries and governments needed to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet rising global demand.

The party also slammed patients who failed to adhere to the government's regulations when placed under self-quarantine or isolation at home.

“This behaviour puts the majority of South Africans at risk of infection. We therefore reiterate our call to the government to make it compulsory for any diagnosed person to be kept at special state facilities to protect other citizens from this dangerous and contagious virus.”