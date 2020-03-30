Politics

EFF calls for more protective equipment for health-care workers in public sector

30 March 2020
The EFF has called on the government to prioritise the manufacturing of personal protective equipment and clothing for health workers.
Image: EFF via Twitter

The EFF has called on the government to increase the manufacturing of personal protective equipment and clothing for health workers so as to meet the rising demand.

The red berets warned that the shortage of personal protective equipment and clothing was one of the most urgent and pressing challenges to fight and defeat the Covid-19 pandemic in SA.

“If we are to observe the global trend of the pandemic in those countries battling with the disease, most of their health professionals become victims of this highly contagious disease,” the EFF said.

It said that public health-care workers deserved the same protection as their counterparts in the private sector.

“They are forced to reuse the same N95 face masks over and over again. We have also received complaints that some clinics, especially in rural areas, lack basic infrastructure such as running water and proper sanitation,” said the EFF.

The EFF's call comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed that the shortage of personal protective equipment, such as masks and surgical gear, was putting more lives at risk from Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

According to the WHO, industries and governments needed to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet rising global demand.

The party also slammed patients who failed to adhere to the government's regulations when placed under self-quarantine or isolation at home.

“This behaviour puts the majority of South Africans at risk of infection. We therefore reiterate our call to the government to make it compulsory for any diagnosed person to be kept at special state facilities to protect other citizens from this dangerous and contagious virus.”

