IN FULL | 'If we work together, we will beat this disease': Ramaphosa

Some people may think this disease is something that doesn’t concern them and will never affect them. That it is something they only read about in newspapers or see reports about on TV. But it is very real, and it poses a great danger to every one of us and to our society.

It infects the rich and the poor, the young and the old, black and white, those who live in the cities and those in the villages.

Let us not make the mistake of thinking this is somebody else’s problem.

Every time you violate the regulations the government has issued or try to get around the rules, you are putting yourself and others at risk, and helping the virus to spread.

The next 17 days will be difficult for everyone.

Parents are worried about the safety of their children. Small business owners and informal traders are losing much or all of their income. Workers are worried about their jobs. The elderly and the frail need people to care for them. Some of those who live on the streets are without shelter or food. Students are missing their lessons in class and are worried about the future.

All of us are experiencing great hardship and great anxiety at this time.

We have experienced a number of challenges that have imposed enormous burdens on our people.

That is why we are taking various actions to support businesses in distress, assist workers whose jobs are threatened and provide funding to small businesses.

We are providing shelter to people who are homeless. We are continuing to deliver water to areas that do not have water so that our people can maintain high levels of hygiene.

We are particularly concerned about the impact of the lockdown on the self-employed and on informal businesses.

We are urgently developing additional measures to provide relief to them during this difficult time.

We know that there are many South Africans who are currently abroad and want to come home. We are paying attention to this and will be giving assistance where possible within our constrained resources.

My fellow South Africans,

We are now entering a new phase in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the coming days, government will be rolling out a screening, testing, tracing and medical management programme on a huge scale.

Around 10,000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.

People with symptoms will be referred to local clinics or mobile clinics for testing.

People who are infected with coronavirus, but who have no or moderate symptoms, will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by government and those with severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals.