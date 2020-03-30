Moody's downgrade will not stop fight against coronavirus: Ramaphosa

Moody's downgrade of the country's investment status to junk will not dampen the government's attempt to fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was addressing the nation on Monday night.

Ramaphosa said the country would "prevail" despite the downgrade, because of the public-private partnerships already demonstrated in the fight against the virus.

To this end, he thanked the Motsepe Foundation for contributing R1bn towards the fight against the pandemic, while Naspers has pledged R1.5bn.

Ramaphosa also expressed gratitude to Chinese businessman Jack Ma for donating medical equipment to the country, as well as to the rest of the continent.