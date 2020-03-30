War of words between ANC and DA over Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient

A war of words has erupted between the ANC in the Western Cape and the provincial government over the treatment of a Khayelitsha woman who tested positive for Covid-19.

The provincial ANC has claimed that the Khayelitsha mother, who was diagnosed over the weekend, was not taken into quarantine and that she was only isolated from her family following an intervention by national health minister Zweli Mkhize on Monday.

Rachel Windvogel, the ANC's provincial spokesperson on health, said despite being an obvious health risk, the mother, her child and a child minder were only placed in isolation after Mkhize's intervention, as Western Cape health authorities seemingly had no plan to place her under quarantine.

"We understand that earlier she and her child were kept in isolation for hours in Khayelitsha without being attended to or given food, as nurses and doctors did not know how to handle her. Her family, which has been in close contact with her for over a week, remained in her two-roomed home," said Windvogel in a statement.