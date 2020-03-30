Politics

We can defeat Covid-19: Bathabile Dlamini

30 March 2020 - 19:01 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
In a message recorded in isiZulu, ANCWL leader Bathabile Dlamini urges South Africans to adhere to preventative measures against Covid-19.
In a message recorded in isiZulu, ANCWL leader Bathabile Dlamini urges South Africans to adhere to preventative measures against Covid-19.
Image: Eugene Coetzee/The Herald

ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini has broken her silence and delivered her message on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message recorded in isiZulu, Dlamini urges South Africans to adhere to preventative measures against Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"This is a very important message because we must all fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Of greater importance is for all of us to protect ourselves, our children and all those around us to avert the spread of this pandemic," she said.

"Therefore we must not shake hands and touch each other, and avoid being in congested places.

"We must wash our hands properly and seek medical attention for any fever-like illness. But most importantly, we must all sneeze into a covered elbow and cough into paper tissue and throw it away.

"We can defeat coronavirus. Let us all work together."

READ MORE:

Raising awareness & a changing world: David Mabuza on coronavirus

Here are takes from Mabuza's talks with traditional leaders on the response to the Covid-19 outbreak
Politics
5 days ago

'I will lockdown stress-free' – Soweto pensioner relieved after collecting grant money

On day four of SA's Covid-19 lockdown, the elderly and disabled on Monday got their chance to stock up on basic essentials as staggered payments of ...
News
7 hours ago

Lockdown in Diepsloot — elderly queue for social grants, cigarettes for sale

An elderly woman who sat in the queue at the Diepsloot post office, waiting to receive her social grant payment on Monday, told TimesLIVE he wished ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. We can defeat Covid-19: Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  2. Defence minister slams soldiers for punishing civilians during lockdown Politics
  3. EFF calls for more protective equipment for health-care workers in public sector Politics
  4. DA calls for investigation into 'gross violations' by soldiers policing lockdown Politics
  5. 'Chinese lockdown kept our citizens safe from virus in Wuhan': Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
Empty places: A look at how the #coronavirus lockdown has cleared SA's city ...
X