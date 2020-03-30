We can defeat Covid-19: Bathabile Dlamini

In a message recorded in isiZulu, Dlamini urges South Africans to adhere to preventative measures against Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

"This is a very important message because we must all fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Of greater importance is for all of us to protect ourselves, our children and all those around us to avert the spread of this pandemic," she said.

"Therefore we must not shake hands and touch each other, and avoid being in congested places.

"We must wash our hands properly and seek medical attention for any fever-like illness. But most importantly, we must all sneeze into a covered elbow and cough into paper tissue and throw it away.

"We can defeat coronavirus. Let us all work together."