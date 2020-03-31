ANC praises SANDF for 'simple measures' to ensure discipline

Mmutle was adamant, however, that there was nothing wrong with soldiers forcing people to do physical exercises as punishment.

“They are not supposed to be beating people but the light punishment like frog-jumps, that is not a violation. They are just assisting our people to be disciplined. Those are the measures that obviously soldiers are using for them to enforce the regulations. Those are normally used to ensure that there is discipline,” he said.

“It is not written anywhere, but in case of the regulations, if you do this, you must expect a soldier to punish you in this particular manner.”

Mmutle said critics have to be cautious of the role soldiers are meant to play and should not allow the authority of soldiers to be undermined because they aren't allowed to do certain things

“We have seen some of the videos where police have been stoned and ran away. When it's members of society doing that to the police, nobody says anything. But when they [soldiers] are applying simple measures that actually seek to discipline these people and ensure that there is enforcement of regulations, it's a hullaballoo. Why are we living in such a country?”

In his address on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the task of the security personnel was to support, reassure and comfort the people, and to ensure that peace and order was maintained.

“They know that they must act within the law at all times and that they must not cause harm to any of our people,” he said.