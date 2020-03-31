'I take full responsibility for social grant payment hiccups,' says minister Lindiwe Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has called for the reform of the social grant payment system following hiccups that arose because of the regulations imposed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Addressing members of the media on day two of early grant payments on Tuesday – for the elderly and those living with disabilities – Zulu conceded that day one was fraught with problems of long queues and a lack of the practice of physical distancing.

The minister said R3.8bn of the total grant amount of R10.2bn was withdrawn by 5pm yesterday.

Zulu said a conversation had started around how to make the payment system more effective for the current period and beyond.

“What can we do in future to avoid these lines? Moving forward there is an opportunity to do better.

"Giving dignity is about ensuring our people can easily access social grants in general but also making it easier. At the moment there is stress and strain on the system.

"There are conversations with Sapo (SA Post Office) and Sassa (SA Social Security Agency) because today it is corona, tomorrow it is something else,” Zulu said.