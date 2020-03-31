Nxesi takes aim at rogue employers: 'We will name and shame'

He said if companies continued to break the lockdown laws, the department would be left with no choice but to name and shame.

“We have received complaints that some employers who are not in essential services and goods are forcing their employees to work,” said Nxesi. “This is a criminal offence which puts at risk the employees and all those they are in contact with. Anyone forced to work is entitled to call SAPS and report this. If you are victimised you will be protected by the Labour Relations Act, an issue which can be followed up later.

“There is evidence of some employers obtaining fraudulent certificates declaring they can continue as essential services,” Nxesi said. "If this situation persists, we will name and shame particular companies.”

Nxesi said some stores had already been closed for contravening lockdown regulations.

These cases were in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister also outlined the process that will be followed to claim from the unemployment insurance fund for job losses resulting from lockdown.

He said no chance-takers will be entertained as claims should purely be for the duration of the lockdown and nothing before it. In this regard, Nxesi said a different system will be used to claim instead of claimants lining up at labour centres as is the usual process.

To this end, roping in employers and bargaining councils and taking advantage of the commercial banks' infrastructure and national reach would be employed.

“The UIF relief is strictly for the month of April during the 21-day lockdown because salaries for March have already been paid. People should not take advantage of this situation,” said Nxesi.