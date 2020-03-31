Six key points on fighting coronavirus from the DA's 'blue book'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday gave President Cyril Ramaphosa its 'blue book', which details its solutions to help fight the coronavirus and prevent its spread in communities which do not have access to sanitation or water.

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement that the submissions tabled in the blue book were compiled by all shadow cabinet ministers “to help share the burden of fighting this battle by casting the net wide in the search for good ideas."

SA is on lockdown until midnight on April 16.

Here are six key points from the DA's submissions:

Basic education

The DA suggests printed material be distributed to pupils who do not have access to the internet.

TV and radio can also be used as teaching and learning tools during the lockdown.

Co-operative governance

The fight against Covid-19 should be stronger at community levels.

The party suggests the use of the internet, particularly Zoom, for conferences and meetings, encouraging residents to use online payment systems, and discouraging them from travelling to municipal offices with service delivery concerns. Instead, an emergency call centre must be established for customers to contact service providers.

Health

To address the issues of inequality and access to quality health care, the private sector must intervene in the supply of resources to ensure access for all. Free testing kits must be made available to the public to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus, and retired health-care professionals must be asked to offer their services voluntarily.

Higher education

Internet service providers need to help students from TVET colleges who don't have learning resources. This can be done by setting up ICT-friendly zones. Access to these can be limited to observe social distancing.

If students need to attend practicals, the DA says the buildings and equipment must be regularly sanitised, and the number of students kept to a minimum.

Home affairs

The defence force and police must be deployed to all SA's ports of entry to prevent illegal entry into the country. Illegal entries must be prevented as individuals will not go into quarantine and will put other citizens at risk.

Human settlements, water and sanitation

The party says local governments are mandated with ensuring the supply of clean drinking water, or the provision of sanitisers with at least 60% alcohol content.

Communities without flushing toilets must be provided with sanitised portable toilets and gloves.